PNG suspends new carbon deals, scrambles to write rules for the schemes

Papua New Guinea’s environment minister has imposed a moratorium on new voluntary carbon credit schemes to give the government time to create a regulatory framework for future and existing deals. Wera Mori imposed the moratorium on voluntary carbon standards (VCS) with immediate effect on March 2, temporarily banning all new proposals. According to a ministry press statement, the moratorium “will be in place to ensure a proper stock take and audit of existing voluntary projects are accounted for.” This moratorium comes after industry watchdog group Carbon Market Watch raised “significant red flags” about a 100-year carbon credit deal in Oro province. The group criticized the deal for “widespread absence of key details/evidence” and called on Verra, the international body regulating VCS projects, to reject the proposal. Papua New Guinea’s environment minister, Wera Mori, imposed a moratorium on voluntary carbon standards (VCS) with immediate effect on March 2, temporarily banning all new proposals. Image via National Parliament of Papua New Guinea. ‘Voluntary’ or ‘results based’ The PNG government identifies two separate of carbon credit deals: voluntary carbon schemes and result-based carbon schemes. Voluntary schemes are negotiated directly with resource owners and developers, without any government intervention. Result-based is the PNG government’s system, which includes government authorities in the negotiations. The moratorium only impacts voluntary schemes, while the environment ministry establishes the requisite safeguards and regulations. “If we have those in place, [PNG] can safely say that we can go for carbon business,” Pamela Avusi, interim coordinator of the PNG Environmental Alliance,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

