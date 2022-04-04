They outlived the dinosaurs, but Brazil’s araucaria trees might not survive humans

Brazil’s iconic araucaria trees, whose tufted branches also give them the name candelabra tree, are being pushed toward extinction as government agencies continue to ignore or even abet in their logging, experts say. The araucaria (Araucaria angustifolia) is a species native to the cooler and higher-elevation regions of southern Brazil. It can grow to a height of nearly 50 meters (164 feet), and has a distinctive canopy that makes it look like a giant living candelabra. Though it’s been around for some 200 million years, it faces extinction at human hands within the next five decades as its habitat in the ever-dwindling Atlantic Forest continues to be destroyed. The National Environment Council (Conama) banned the logging of endangered tree species, including araucaria, in 2001. By then, however, araucaria forests had disappeared from 98% of their historic range; once covering 182,000 square kilometers (70,300 square miles), they’re now confined to scattered patches of forest totaling just 3,600 km2 (1,400 mi2). The map on the left shows the historical range of the araucaria, in dark green, and the Atlantic Forest, in light green. The map on the right shows the extent of both today. Image courtesy of SOS Mata Atlântica. The ban hasn’t stopped the illegal logging. Fines issued by environmental law enforcement agencies between 2018 and 2021 amounted to 102 million reais ($21.4 million) for the deforestation of 255 km2 (98 mi2) of Atlantic Forest. Illegally logged araucaria is commonly found during seizures, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Paraná…This article was originally published on Mongabay

