Climate change causes a run on banks, for crop genes (commentary)

As climate change brings extreme conditions to more parts of the world, the requests to draw down the savings kept in crop genebanks are evolving. European countries facing rising temperatures like Portugal, Spain and Italy, as well as research institutes and even farmers are requesting not only samples of food crops to breed hardier varieties, but also forages, the plants that feed livestock and maintain healthy soils. And while the impacts of climate change are piling the pressure on agriculture, they are also making the conservation of the world's most important crops more challenging, meaning the ongoing regeneration of genetic material is more important than ever. As more countries seek to leverage the genetic advantages of archived crop varieties to bolster food systems in the face of the climate crisis, it is critical that governments and funding organizations continue to invest in and support the work of crop genebanks. To take one example, the newly upgraded Future Seeds genebank in Colombia has a collection of some 23,000 samples of tropical forages, which offer a range of valuable traits from reducing methane emitted by livestock to increasing the ability of soil to store carbon and nitrogen. These forages play a vital role in circular and sustainable agricultural systems by contributing to soil fertility, crop cycles and feed for the livestock that in turn provide both nutrient-rich food and fertilizer. To maintain this collection, and others, research institutes and international agencies must focus on three key priorities.

