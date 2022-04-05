Indonesia’s Riau province declares state of emergency ahead of fire season

PEKANBARU, Indonesia — Upon his inauguration as governor of Riau in early 2019, Syamsuar promised to “protect the dignity of Indonesia” by ensuring that the vast Sumatran province, home to rivers, forests, peatlands and oil palm plantations, did not experience another wave of forest and land fires. Three years on, Syamsuar has declared an emergency alert status for forest and land fires in Riau, spanning late March to the end of November 2022. This follows an emergency status declared by the Riau districts of the Meranti Islands and Bengkalis for similar periods. The fires are exacerbated by drought, and most of Riau is predicted to experience peak dry season between May and June. Even before the onset of the dry season — since the beginning of the year, in fact — fire hotspots and incidents have spread in the province, according to the provincial office of Indonesia’s weather and climatology agency, the BMKG. Riau’s coastal regions are most vulnerable; their proximity to the sea means the weather can change rapidly. As of March 22, fires have burned across nearly 167 hectares (417 acres) of forest and land in Riau so far this year, according to the BMKG’s climatology station in Riau’s Kampar district. However, data from Indonesia’s environment and forestry ministry, which incorporate data from the BMKG as well as other government agencies, show a much larger burned area in Riau, at 421 hectares (1,040 acres). A scorched oil palm plantation and peatland are shown in Riau province in 2018.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay