Palm oil firm that cleared Papuan forest after losing its permit is still at it

JAKARTA — A palm oil company whose permit was revoked at the start of the year and which was ordered to halt operations is allegedly continuing to clear forests in Indonesia’s Papua province. PT Permata Nusa Mandiri (PNM), one of more than 100 companies targeted in a mass cancellation of plantation permits by Indonesia’s environment ministry, carved a road and several plantation blocks out of its land concession in Jayapura district in the weeks after the revocation. The revocation was announced on Jan. 6; on Feb. 3, PNM sent a letter to the Jayapura district government, notifying it of the company’s land clearing. In the letter, PNM said it had restarted operations in the wake of the mass revocations as the health risk brought by the COVID-19 pandemic had started to subside. The district government sent a response to PNM on Feb. 23, in which the head of the district investment board, Delila Giay, ordered PNM to halt its activities on the ground because of the environment ministry’s decree. However, forest monitoring platform Nusantara Atlas detected clearing within PNM’s concession well after Feb. 23. “Looking at these two Sentinel 2 [satellite] images taken on 20 February and 12 March, it looks like the company kept clearing after the 23rd,” David Gaveau, founder of technology consultancy TheTreeMap, which developed Nusantara Atlas, told Mongabay. According to data from Nusantara Atlas, 60.5 hectares (150 acres) were cleared in PNM’s concession from Feb. 20 to March 11, bringing the total for 2022 so far to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

