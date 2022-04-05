‘Sharing the air’ proves a challenge for new Nepal airport in bird paradise

KATHMANDU — Nine lakes listed as Ramsar sites, perennial rivers that start from the Himalayas and beyond, and lush green fields in the foothills of the mountains: these features make Pokhara, a tourist town in western Nepal, a paradise for birds. But the paradise, home to 470 species of birds, could soon be abuzz with aircraft flying in and out of the city, which relies on tourism dollars to keep itself afloat. Every year, thousands of people from around the world visit Pokhara, also the gateway to the famous Annapurna Circuit trek, to enjoy its natural beauty and partake in adventure sports such as paragliding, mountain biking, boating, and canyoning. A regional international airport, spread over 200 hectares (nearly 500 acres) is being built 3 kilometers, or less than 2 miles, east of the city’s existing domestic airport. The facility will serve as Nepal’s third international hub, after Kathmandu and Bhairahawa. Once operational, the airport is expected to host flights to neighboring India and China and to Southeast Asia, seen as a potential tourism market. “The contractor has been given a July deadline to complete construction work,” said Bikram Raj Gautam, head of the Pokhara office of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal. “We will soon start flights after the government gives us a date to do so,” he added. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during his visit to Nepal in late March, handed over the symbolic key to the airport to his Nepali counterpart, signaling that the airport will…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay