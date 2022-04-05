The amazing — and unknown — diversity of insects living in the Amazon canopy

Small and often imperceptible to the human eye, insects play a vital role in the environment. “They appeared more than 400 million years before humans,” says Dalton de Souza Amorim, a researcher from the University of São Paulo. “They took part in the evolution of natural environments and are vital in the processes of recycling and maintaining ecosystems by controlling populations of other animals and plants, pollinating, and serving as food for other species. Without insects, there would be no life in terrestrial environments as we know it today. And without them, there will be no natural environments either.” That’s why entomology, the study of insects, has long been an important field in biology. But for obvious reasons, field research on insects is most often conducted close to the ground or at low altitudes. But a study carried out at 32 meters high, or 105 feet, in the treetops in the middle of the Amazon Rainforest, resulted in an amazing finding: about 60% of the insect density in the region is found in the canopy, at 8 m (26 ft) and higher. What’s more, most species and even entire genera have not yet even been described by science. Canopy in the Amazon Rainforest. Image by jpc.raleigh via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0). These findings came from a joint effort by researchers from several Brazilian institutions and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, recently published in a study in the journal Scientific Reports. Their study began in 2017, installing “flight…This article was originally published on Mongabay

