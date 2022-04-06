Farming labour shortage could mean price rises, MPs warns

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Chronic labour shortages in the food and farming sector could lead to price rises and the UK becoming more dependent on food imports, MPs warn.
The report by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee said Covid and Brexit had a huge impact on the sector.
MPs want ministers to ease English language rules for skilled workers, and expand the seasonal worker visa scheme.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was “continuing to work with the sector”.
Last year, a sudden decline in overseas labour led to more than half a million job vacancies in the food and farming sector, out of a workforce of four million.
Almost a quarter of the UK daffodil crop was left unpicked. Fruit suppliers were forced to leave produce rotting in the fields.
A lack of skilled butchers and abattoir workers meant some 35,000 pigs destined to be made into sausages, bacon and chops were incinerated or rendered – reduced to lard.
When the supply of Christmas turkeys was threatened by a shortage of workers and HGV drivers, the government stepped in and set up a temporary visa scheme.
However the committee heard that industry members had been warning the government since spring 2021 and that this was “too little too late”. It led to a serious impact on animal welfare, food security, and the mental health of workers.
While the report welcomed “some of the government’s work” it warned that “without fundamental change” the UK was facing “a chain