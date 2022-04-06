How much does air travel warm the planet? New study gives a figure

When Milan Klöwer spoke to Mongabay, he was fresh off the train in Germany. As a postdoctoral researcher and climate scientist at the University of Oxford, Klöwer said he does his best to avoid flying in planes — one of the worst climate change culprits. “We’re climate scientists and we try to also lower our own carbon footprint,” Klöwer said, “taking an airplane is the one activity which probably unites all of science in terms of where we are really high emitters.” Airplanes emit around 100 times more CO2 than a shared bus or train ride, and the emissions of global aviation are around 1 billion tons of CO2 per year — more than the emissions of most countries, including Germany. Aviation contributes an estimated 2.4% of global annual CO2 emissions, most of it from commercial travel. However, Klöwer said, “Most people think of warming in terms of degrees, not tons of carbon emitted, so we wanted to calculate that.” In a recent study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, Klöwer and his colleagues calculated that aviation contributes around 4% to human-induced global warming and is projected to cause about 0.1° Celsius (0.2° Fahrenheit) of warming by 2050 if aviation continues growing at pre-pandemic rates. “These numbers don’t seem high,” Klöwer said, “but again, remember that is more than most countries emit.” If aviation were a country, it would be the world’s sixth-biggest emitter, falling after China, the US, India, Russia, and Japan. Air travel contributes 4% to global…This article was originally published on Mongabay

