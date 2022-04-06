Photography, nature, truth and war: Q&A with top photographer Ami Vitale

Award-winning National Geographic photographer Ami Vitale, recently made a short film called Shaba about a young elephant rescued by the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, which is owned and operated by an Indigenous Samburu community in Kenya. It’s a fine example of how she weaves method and mission together, and that latter word is a very apt term for her: Vitale is always on a mission to uplift people and wildlife, and recently invited Geographic colleagues to donate some of their iconic work for sale to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by conflicts like Ukraine: 100% of the profits from this initiative will be donated to Direct Relief, an organization providing aid to people affected by these conflicts. Mongabay caught up with Ami Vitale to hear her thoughts about photography at this pivotal time: her responses have been edited lightly for clarity. Mongabay: The most powerful photography of 2022 is coming out of Ukraine: you’ve spent plenty of time in conflict zones documenting similar events, how does this war inform how you think about the state of the world? Ami Vitale: Every single war and the senseless violence that comes with them are unconscionable. We are all intricately connected to one another whether we understand it or not. This war is about all of us, our lives, homes and our future. It’s about how deeply connected we are to each other. I believe now is the time to channel our grief into action and find the courage to make a difference.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

