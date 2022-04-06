Shell of a comeback: New app, awareness campaigns bring hope for hawksbill turtles

New conservation efforts for critically endangered hawksbill sea turtles are starting to make a difference in the status of global hawksbill populations, although the continued illegal trade of tortoiseshell in Japan and Indonesia still threatens the species, according to experts working globally to curb the international sea turtle trade. Hawksbills (Eretmochelys imbricata) are found in tropical and subtropical waters in the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans. Their preferred habitats are coral reefs, where sponges, a staple in hawksbill diet, are abundant. Hawksbills are important to the coral reef ecosystem because sponges can overgrow and suffocate reefs. Other hawksbill habitats include shallow coastal zones, lagoons, and mangrove estuaries. Many of these environments are at risk due to climate change, habitat destruction, beach development, and pollution. Historically, one of the main drivers of population loss was the worldwide tortoiseshell trade. Tortoiseshell is a misnomer for hawksbill turtle shell, particularly the brown, gold, and amber-colored scutes, or bony scales, that make up the carapace (the upper shell) and plastron (the underside of the turtle). Carapace of a hawksbill turtle used as raw material for the tortoiseshell trade. Image by Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). Status pending Brain Hutchinson, an officer with the Marine Turtle Specialist Group at the IUCN, the global conservation authority, said hawksbills are due for another assessment on the IUCN Red List, but added he’s unsure when the data will be complete to update the turtle’s status. “It’s all voluntary, and done in their spare…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay