Bonobos torn from the wild make their return, with a helping hand

This March, the NGO Friends of Bonobos released 14 bonobos into the wild — only the second time ever a bonobo group has been reintroduced to their natural habitat. Their new home, Ekolo ya Bonobo Community Reserve, is situated deep in the rainforests of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). “Maya’s place is in the forest,” Fanny Minesi, who heads the nonprofit, said in a statement referring to the group’s matriarch. “This is the day we worked for — for decades — to put bonobos back in the wild where they are protected.” These great apes, along with chimpanzees, are the closest relatives of Homo sapiens; humans and bonobos share 99% of their DNA. But unlike chimpanzees and most human societies, bonobos live in tight-knit matriarchal groups. Members of the bonobo group led by matriarch Maya, pictured in 2018 on Totaka Island (before March 2022 release to Ekolo ya Bonobo Community Reserve). Image by Arcus/Jabruson. Maya was orphaned as a baby when poachers killed the adults in her family. She was rescued by Claudine André, the founder of Friends of Bonobos, also known by its French acronym ABC, 25 years ago. After spending more than two decades at a bonobo sanctuary founded by André, she is now returning to her forest home with three children of her own. Every bonobo birth is a cause for celebration. There are less than 50,000 bonobos left in the wild, and that number could be as low as 15,000. They are found only in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay