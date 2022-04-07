Countries that sanctioned Myanmar’s junta are still buying their timber: Report

Myanmar’s military-led regime exported more than $190 million worth of timber in 2021, including to countries with active sanctions on the country’s state-controlled timber monopoly, according to a recent report from Forest Trends. Following the February 2021 coup and violent crackdowns on citizens, Canada, the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States all placed sanctions on junta leaders and military-run enterprises from sectors such as mining, forestry, and oil and gas in an effort to curb the regime’s access to natural resource revenues. The Forest Trends report investigates the impact of sanctions imposed on the Myanma Timber Enterprise (MTE), the state-owned timber monopoly for Myanmar’s forestry sector. MTE regulates all harvesting and sales of timber in the country and draws a percentage of export revenue, thereby representing a key source of income for the military regime. Given that MTE is the only source of legal timber in Myanmar, the report authors say that sanctions on the company effectively represent a ban on any trade in Myanmar timber. The report also highlights the legal risks to entities continuing to import timber from Myanmar and calls on countries to do more to cut off the junta’s access to natural resource revenues. Experts are particularly concerned that poorly enforced sanctions could leave the door open to illegal logging, cronyism and siphoning of public funds, as seen during previous periods of military rule. “If sanctions are ineffective at reducing the timber trade, then the opportunity for the junta to use the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay