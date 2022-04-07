Export of elephants to UAE drags Namibia wildlife policy into the spotlight

The export of 22 wild-caught elephants from Namibia to the United Arab Emirates in March has raised concerns over their welfare and stoked criticism of how Namibia manages its wildlife. Fifty-seven elephants were sold at auction in 2021 to private buyers, and 37 have already been captured. Fifteen of those were moved to a private reserve in Namibia and will remain there. In early March, 22 were flown to two safari parks in the UAE. Another 20 elephants are still to be captured. Their ultimate destination is not yet publicly known. The Pro Elephant Network (PREN), a forum of individuals and organizations campaigning to stop the capture and exploitation of elephants, says those sent to the UAE were taken from a small, fragile population of Namibia’s desert-adapted elephants. “We were informed that the 22 elephants did not make up the entire herd, a few elephants were left behind [in Namibia]. This has very serious implications for the welfare and well-being of both the captured elephants and the elephants left behind,” PREN coordinator Stefania Falcon told Mongabay. “The Namibian government never provided the non-detriment finding, to prove that this capture has not had negative, non-reversible effects on this small population.” Gate and tank damaged by elephants seeking water. Image courtesy Namibia Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Tourism Defending the elephant capture Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) says animal welfare groups opposed to the auction of the elephants do not have to live with the damage inflicted by some…This article was originally published on Mongabay

