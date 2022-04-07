Indonesians, too reliant on palm oil, should go back to their roots (commentary)

On Sunday mornings, my mother would grate coconut meat. She would squeeze the milk from the grated shreds, then cook the coconut milk in a saucepan over a medium heat. After three hours of cooking, she’d scoop off the oil that appeared at the surface, until all that remained were the galendo, the dregs, which I’d mix with rice for lunch. Galendo is a Sundanese word used in West Java province meaning a dish made from coconut dregs. That was in 1978, when our family in Palembang, the biggest city in South Sumatra province, had trouble buying cooking oil made from copra, or dried coconut meat. Not only was it expensive; back then, cooking oil, like rice and sugar, could be hard to find at the market. From the mid-1960s to the early 1980s, during the first half of the New Order era of then-President Suharto, the Indonesian people went through a bleak period of food insecurity. Indonesia, an agricultural country, was one of the world’s biggest importers of rice. Only in 1984 could the nation claim to have reached self-sufficiency in rice production. Perhaps it was not just my own mother who made coconut oil. I believe millions of women in Indonesia at that time made coconut oil for their family’s needs. My mother was frugal with coconut oil. She used very little when she stir-fried vegetables or chili sauce. Meanwhile, fish, meat, tempeh and tofu were often grilled or cooked in sauce. “We have been using coconut oil…This article was originally published on Mongabay

