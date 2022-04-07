Rangers in DRC gorilla park abused Indigenous villagers, report says

A new investigative report details human rights abuses committed against Indigenous Batwa people between 2019 and 2021 in the Kahuzi-Biega National Park (KBPN) located in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The report, published by the NGO Minority Rights Group on Wednesday, says 20 Batwa were killed, 15 Batwa women were raped, and 2 children were burnt alive by the park’s guards. MRG’s investigators, led by journalist Robert Flummerfelt, spent nine months between October 2020 and December 2021 interviewing eyewitnesses to violence, family members of those reported killed, and Batwa people detained in South Kivu province. They also spoke with soldiers and park guards who described participating in large-scale acts of violence. MRG finds that the violence was carried out to expel the Batwa population from their ancestral lands inside the protected area. Shell casings reported to be used from the rifles used by park guards and soldiers in a village that was destroyed in the July 2021 attacks, according the the MRG report. Image courtesy of Minority Rights Group. According to the investigation, international donors to KBNP, such U.S. and German government agencies, and the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), were notified of violent escalations and continued to provide paramilitary training and equipment to the specific unit of guards responsible for abuses, in violation of the UN Security Council’s arms embargo to the DRC. The WCS has denied allegations brought against the organization. The KBNP bulletin denied similar allegations of violence brought against the park’s guards in December. KBNP is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

