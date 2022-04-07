Razing of Indigenous hamlet highlights Nepal’s conservation challenge

KATHMANDU — On the evening of March 27, as residents of the settlement of Kusum Khola, on the fringes of Nepal’s Chitwan National Park, were preparing dinner, they heard footsteps crunch past fallen leaves, disturbing the quiet of the night. As the footsteps drew closer, the residents realized they were under attack — not by the park’s world-famous rhinos or tigers, but by officials from the park, backed by soldiers. The officers ordered the people to vacate the area and set fire to their huts. The reason? Their community was encroaching on land belonging to the park. “Around 100 members of the Chepang community living in around 20 huts were displaced that night,” said former parliamentarian Gobinda Ram Chepang of the opposition CPN-UML party. “The officials didn’t even allow them to secure their vital documents and clothes,” said Gobinda Ram, who is a member of another Indigenous Chepang community in neighboring Makwanpur district. He spoke following a visit to the Kusum Khola site after the incident was widely reported in the media. This is the second time in the space of three years that officials have razed Indigenous settlements in Kusum Khola on the grounds that they were illegal. In 2021, officials set two houses ablaze and destroyed eight others. They also used trained elephants to drive out Chepang families. That incident sparked an international uproar, with human rights organizations condemning the government’s actions. This was followed by a Supreme Court order for the government to halt evictions using violence.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

