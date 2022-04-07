Stranded coal barge spills cargo, disrupts fishery in Indonesian waters

SUMENEP, Indonesia — A coal barge that ran aground in the sea off the Indonesian island of Java remains stuck there, having already spilled much of its cargo and disrupting the local fishery, a witness says. The Woodman 37 was carrying coal from Banjarmasin on the island of Borneo to the island of Lombok, on a shipping route that passes by Sumenep district in East Java. It was off Sumenep where it ran aground during bad weather. The barge is still visible about 1.5 kilometers, or nearly a mile, offshore, according to Haerul Umam, a resident of Ambulung village in Sumenep. “The boat is still there,” Haerul confirmed to Mongabay Indonesia in an April 5 text message. The coal barge Woodman 37 can be seen about 1.5 kilometers, or nearly a mile, away from the shore. Image by Haerul Umam. Reports from the Sumenep port authorities said the barge entered the area on Jan. 28. When the vessel failed to continue its journey, two other boats, the Dolphin and WM Fortune I, arrived to pick up the coal. During the transfer, however, much of the coal spilled into the sea. “I saw with my own eyes the traces of coal from the boat into the surrounding water,” Haerul said, adding that many local fishers have complained of the waters turning dark due to the spill. Haerul said the local fisheries agency and environment agency had been alerted about the incident. But as of April 5, only the fisheries agency has…This article was originally published on Mongabay

