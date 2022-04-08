Big Apple birding is set to take flight: Here’s how to get started this Spring

Rochelle Thomas is president of the Linnaean Society of New York and former membership director of the Wild Bird Fund, and she coordinates multiple bird watching or ‘birding’ groups in NYC. As peak Big Apple birding is about to kick off in mid April, she spoke with Mongabay over breakfast at a busy Manhattan café, after her weekly birding excursion at Central Park and before she travelled to her day job as strategy director at Columbia University’s Teachers College. An edited version of our conversation follows. Mongabay: Why are people fascinated by birds? Rochelle Thomas: They can fly. It is everyone’s fantasy to fly. Birds are often fast moving – neither here nor there – and you only have a moment to glimpse them. They are also very accessible. There are roughly 5,500 species of mammals and more than 10,000 species of birds. The likelihood of encountering a bird is far higher, so it is easier to see and learn more about them. Rochelle Thomas (in pink) leading a group of bird watchers. Image courtesy of Sarah Kross. Birding became more popular in New York City during the pandemic. It helped relieve loneliness – it helped people feel like a part of the fabric of the universe. It was about connecting to something bigger. Mongabay: Tell me about how you got into birding? Rochelle Thomas: In 2010, I went to Costa Rica and one of my nature guides happened to be a man named Manolo, who was a really good…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay