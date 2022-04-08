Rejuvenation of woman's skin could tackle diseases of aging

From BBC
Researchers have rejuvenated a 53-year-old women’s skin cells so they are the equivalent of a 23-year-old’s.
The scientists in Cambridge believe that they can do the same thing with other tissues in the body.
The eventual aim is to develop treatments for age-related diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and neurological disorders.
The technology is built on the techniques used to create Dolly the cloned sheep more than 25 years ago.
The head of the team, Prof Wolf Reik, of the Babraham Institute in Cambridge, told BBC News that he hoped that the technique could eventually be used to keep people healthier for longer as they grow older.
“We have been dreaming about this kind of thing. Many common diseases get worse with age and to think about helping people in this way is super exciting,” he said.
Prof Reich stressed though that the work, which has been published in the journal eLife, was at a very early stage. He said that there were several scientific issues to overcome before it could move out of his lab and into the clinic. But he said that demonstrating for the first time that cell rejuvenation is possible was a critical step forward.
The origins of the technique stem from the 1990s, when researchers at the Roslin Institute just outside Edinburgh developed a method of turning an adult skin cell taken from a sheep into an embryo. It led to the creation of Dolly the cloned sheep.
The Roslin team’s aim was not to create clones of sheep or indeed humans, but to