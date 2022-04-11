Cumbria coal mine: What is the controversy about?

From BBC
The government has been set a deadline of 7 July to decide on whether to go-ahead with a new coal mine in the UK.
The Planning Inspectorate has sent its completed report on the Cumbria mine – including the summer deadline – to Communities Secretary Michael Gove who must now make the final decision.
Boris Johnson has previously said he said he was “not in favour of more coal”, but with 40% of the UK’s coking coal coming from Russia will the war in Ukraine change the government’s approach?
The area, in north-west England, is dominated by the giant Sellafield nuclear plant, and West Cumbria Mining promises hundreds of well-paid jobs.
Coal from the mine will not be for general energy usage, but to mainly support the steel-making process in the UK.
Currently the industry relies on Russia for nearly half of its coal demand. But Johnson has said he wants the UK “to wean itself off Russian resources” following its unjustified attack on Ukraine.
Using British coal could also save the carbon emitted from shipping it from Australia or North America – it is estimated that 1.28 billion tonnes of carbon are produced from shipping coal around the world.
The UK, along with other countries, has agreed to drastically cut carbon. The government’s climate advisory Climate Change Committee also worries that allowing this mine to open would cause more problems.
It says to meet