Ecuador’s Pastaza province, Indigenous groups collaborate on forest conservation

CANELOS, Ecuador ­— An almost invisible trail snakes through thick buzzing forest leading to a chakra, an ancestral food garden in the Kichwa Cuya community located in Ecuador's largest province, Pastaza. The Kichwa, like other Indigenous peoples throughout the Amazon, use the cleared space in the forest to cultivate yuca, plantain, peanuts, beans and other Amazonian crops and medicinal plants. Closer to their homes are polycultures of achiote and chilis, ready for the preparation of the local staple stew, uchumanga. Chakras are an agroforestry method with a limited impact on surrounding ecosystems and have formed the backbone of food systems for Indigenous nations in the Amazon for millennia. A previous chakra located in a forest that took four years to regrow. Image courtesy of Dimitri Selibas. "[When] speaking of ecology and conservation, we also have to guarantee food security," says Efren Nango, education officer of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadoran Amazon (CONFENIAE). About 86% of Pastaza is covered in tropical forest, a living garden for seven of the country's nine Amazonian Indigenous nations. "Without cutting down many trees we can have a variety of crops," Nango says. Now, chakras are being recognized and supported as an integral part of Pastaza province's sustainable development policy. A plan that officially launched last year is part of a shift over the past decade in how the provincial government is approaching conservation and Indigenous ancestral practices. For the first time in Ecuador, Pastaza's provincial government is working with Indigenous communities to…

