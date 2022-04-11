Global biodiversity is in crisis, but how bad is it? It’s complicated

Biodiversity. When you hear this word, what do you picture? Iconic animals like African elephants, gray wolves and humpback whales? Or multicolored coral species that make up a reef system? Or bacteria and microbes that regulate nutrients in the soil, or oxygen-releasing phytoplankton that live in the ocean’s sunlit zones? While biodiversity does embrace all these living things, the concept extends beyond mere species diversity or abundance. It also encompasses the infinite variety of genes that allow animals and plants to adapt and survive, as well as the diversity of planetary ecosystems, and the different functions that organisms and ecosystems play in our intricately connected world. In short, biodiversity is the living web of species and ecosystems that form the basis of life on Earth. Humanity, of course, is part of biodiversity, but it is also a driver of biodiversity loss. Homo sapiens can negatively impact species and ecosystems through a multitude of actions, but we are also dependent on biodiversity for food, energy, medicine, economic security, and our overall well-being. Coprinopsis mushrooms in a U.S. temperate forest. Global biodiversity includes all of the world’s species and the infinite variety of genes that allow animals and plants to adapt and survive. Biosphere integrity also encompasses the diversity of planetary ecosystems, and the different functions that organisms and ecosystems play in our intricately connected world. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. With biodiversity embracing such a wide breadth of organisms, ecosystems and genes, it can be challenging to understand the full extent…This article was originally published on Mongabay

