NZ professor snorkels over Tonga volcano

These protrusions are still present, although dramatically reduced in size. Prof Cronin swam around them, diving down to pick up some rocky debris.

“It was pretty cool,” he told BBC News. “The water was really clear and gorgeous to swim in. I saw the first barnacles starting to grow on the volcanic rocks and there were angelfish and a few other small fish. Dee saw a small barracuda. There was no sign of volcanic [activity].”

