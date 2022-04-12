Study: Most biodiversity hotspots lack formal protection in Borneo and Sumatra

The Sundaland bioregion spans Borneo, Sumatra, Java, the Malay Peninsula and a myriad of smaller surrounding islands. Sundaland hosts one of the largest tracts of primary rainforest cover globally and, with it, some of the most important biodiversity hotspots in the world. Sumatra, part of Indonesia, and Borneo, shared by Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, face an increasing level of threat to their biodiversity from human activity, including deforestation for oil palm and timber plantations, as well as fires for land clearing. Between 2002 and 2019, Borneo and Sumatra alone lost the largest share of primary forest cover in the world, with 15% and 25% forest cover loss respectively. Predicted population increases in the region are only expected to exacerbate these pressures, reducing access to primary habitat for of a number of endemic and critically endangered species, such as orangutans (Pongo spp.), Sumatran rhinos (Dicerorhinos sumatrensis), as well as scores of other mammal, bird, reptile and amphibian species. Now, a paper published in Animal Conservation in February has found that most of the predicted biodiversity hotspots in Borneo and Sumatra fall outside formal protection measures, with only 9.2% and 18.2% of the modeled species richness located within protection zones on the respective islands. Lesser mouse-deer (Tragulus kanchil) in Tabin Wildlife Reserve, Sabah, Malaysia. Image by Mike Prince via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0). Multivariate modeling: Management for a whole community Lead author Luca Chiaverini of the University of Oxford’s Department of Zoology told Mongabay that in reaching these findings, the research team chose to focus…This article was originally published on Mongabay

