Climate pledges could limit warming to 2C. What’s needed is action, study says

The world still has a fighting chance to keep temperatures below 2° Celsius over pre-industrial levels, if all countries meet their commitments to curb global warming, scientists say. In a paper published April 13 in Nature, eight researchers analyzed inventory data and climate targets made by every country between December 2015, when the Paris Agreement was adopted, and November 2021, when COP26 took place in Glasgow. They suggest that peak warming can be limited to 1.9-2.0°C (3.4-3.6° Fahrenheit) if all pledges are met in full and on time. On the other hand, the authors found that revised climate pledges only have a 6-10% chance of meeting the more ambitious goal of keeping global temperatures below 1.5°C (2.7°F) as set out in the Paris Agreement. The Paris Agreement may be slipping out of reach, but Christophe McGlade, study co-author and head of the energy supply unit of the International Energy Agency, said the results of this new study are a “cause for optimism.” “What our paper shows is that the combined effect of achieving all of these net-zero pledges would lead to a temperature rise of around 1.8° [3.2°F] to 2° by the end of the century,” McGlade said in a press call. “This is big news, because it’s the first time that governments have come forward with specific targets that can hold global warming to below the symbolic 2° level.” The authors argue that global warming can only be constrained if there is sufficient action in the next 10 years…This article was originally published on Mongabay

