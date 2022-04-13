Mutations across species reveal clues to ageing

From BBC
How long animals live is linked to how quickly their genetic code mutates, a study suggests.
Researchers discovered that mammals – from tigers to humans – have roughly the same number of mutations by the time they die of old age.
But short-lived animals tend to burn through their allowance more rapidly, the analysis of 16 species indicates.
The researchers say it helps explain why we age and sheds light on one of cancer’s most perplexing mysteries.
Experts said the findings, by researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, were “staggering” and “thought-provoking”.
Mutations are changes that creep into the instruction manual for building and running our bodies – our DNA.
Those mutations have long been known to be at the root of cancer, but whether they were important for ageing has been debated for decades. Researchers at Sanger say they have produced “the first experimental evidence” suggesting they are.
They analysed how quickly mutations occur in species with different life expectancies. They looked at DNA from a cat, black and white colobus, dog, ferret, giraffe, horse, human, lion, mouse, naked mole rat, rabbit, rat, ring-tailed lemur and a tiger.
The study, published in the journal Nature, showed mice rattle through nearly 800 mutations a year during their short lives, which last just under four years.
And the longer animals live, the fewer mutations they pick up each year.
Dogs have around 249 annual mutations, a lion 160 and a giraffe 99. Humans averaged 47.