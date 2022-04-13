Of rats and bats: Hundreds of mammal species still unidentified, study says

A frog that looks like chocolate, a resplendent rainbow fish, and 14 Sulawesi shrews were added to a growing list of “new to science” species over the past few months. Scientists estimate that only 10% of all the species on the planet have been described. Among our closest kin, mammals, that number jumps to 80%, but even this well-studied group still holds mysteries. “Mammals have received a lot more attention from scientists than most other groups of species,” Bryan Carstens, a professor at The Ohio State University, told Mongabay. “Yet still roughly 20% of the mammal diversity is yet to be described.” A new species of bat (Myotis nimbaensis) was described in 2021 from the Nimba Mountains in West Africa. Photo © Kendra Snyder / Bat Conservation International. Carstens and colleagues decided to build a model to predict where this remaining 20% might be hidden. The model, he said, is similar to what Netflix uses when it makes movie recommendations based on what you’ve seen and liked before. Led by Ohio State graduate student Danielle Parsons, the team used machine learning and a supercomputer to analyze a massive global data set of known mammalian species traits, life histories, records of occurrence, and more than 90,000 gene sequences. The analysis took 18 months on the supercomputer. On a laptop computer, it would have taken decades. “We were the first people crazy enough to try to build a model,” Carstens said. And what did they find? Most hidden mammal diversity consists of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

