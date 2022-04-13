Podcast: Who owns the companies destroying rainforest in the heart of New Guinea?

The sixth episode of Mongabay Explores New Guinea shares what was learned from almost two years of investigative reporting by Mongabay, Malaysiakini, Tempo, Earthsight and The Gecko Project, plus what we now know about the Tanah Merah project — and still don’t know — including who owns this company that’s currently converting a giant swath of rainforest to oil palm plantations. Listen here: The Tanah Merah project, which sits in Boven Digoel district in the Indonesian half of New Guinea, threatens dense, primary rainforest at the heart of the giant island. If cleared, an area of tropical forest cover and Indigenous lands twice the size of greater London will be lost and release as much carbon as the U.S. state of Virginia burns in an entire year. But who owns it? No one knows for certain, as the project is divided into seven different concessions, each owned by a slew of corporations, many of which are housed in secret offshore jurisdictions that hide their true owners. While the project has changed hands many times since its inception in 2007, three concessions are currently owned by Digoel Agri. We spoke with Bonnie Sumner from the news organization Newsroom, who was able to meet with New Zealand businessman Neville Mahon who, at the time of their interview, was listed as a majority shareholder of the three concessions owned by Digoel Agri. We also spoke with Mongabay’s senior editor for Southeast Asia, Philip Jacobson, about the complex web of backdoor dealings, financial transactions,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

