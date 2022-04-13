Tiger politics and tiger conservation: Where the stakeholders are going wrong (commentary)

Tiger conservation and politics seem two worlds apart, but they are not. In fact, politics is one of the main reasons tiger conservation has become so complicated. On Sep. 5, 2022, the second Global Tiger Summit is slated to be held in Vladivostok, Russia. A desperately needed summit, as we can conclude that the 2010 St. Petersburg summit was nothing more than a worthwhile attempt with poor execution, save for exceptions like India, Nepal, and Bhutan. Parties involved claim to have “learned” from mistakes. But what’s to be learned from the past 12 years to prevent entering an era full of new disappointments? Can the world allow them to make new mistakes after a program where another three out of thirteen Tiger Range Countries (TRCs) lost all of their tigers? The 2010 St. Petersburg Tiger Summit In 2010, the heads of governments of 13 TRCs declared themselves custodians of the last remaining tigers in the world. They recognized the reality of the situation: plummeting numbers, a decline of habitat, the danger of wildlife crime, and increased human-tiger conflict. They also acknowledged that tigers are important indicators of a healthy ecosystem and that the loss of tigers will lead to a loss of biological diversity throughout the entire Asiatic region, together with all the benefits provided by these predators and their ecosystems. The countries recalled and endorsed former manifestos, recommendations and work plans about wildlife crime and tiger conservation. They also welcomed the adoption of the National Tiger Recovery Program (GTRP).…This article was originally published on Mongabay

