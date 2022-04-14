Monkeys, porcupines team up to destroy crops, Nepal’s farmers say

KATHMANDU — Ram Prasad Paudel of Maramche village in Nepal’s Gandaki province decided not to grow maize on his farm this spring. He opted for green vegetables, instead. “But I am not sure if the vegetables will survive,” says the 70-something Paudel. Maramche sits in the Cherapunji region, one of the wettest places on Earth. Residents say they’ve learned to live with the heavy rains that fall here throughout the year, but another “menace” keeps them awake at all hours. “During the day, it’s the monkeys that raid the field, at night it’s the turn of the porcupines,” Paudel says. “Villagers guard their crops during the day to drive away monkeys. But when it’s dark, the porcupines come and eat the crops and we can’t do anything about it.” Stories such as this have been widely reported in Nepal’s middle hills, an area emblematic of both the government’s community forestry programs and outmigration by young people. Reforestation programs have been underway here for decades; at the same time, thousands of youths have left the area for the cities, even going abroad in search of better wages, education and health facilities. As this diaspora has grown, its members have sent money back to their families left in the villages, who in turn have become less reliant on forest products and have abandoned their farmlands. Pine trees in Palpa, Nepal. Image by Abhaya Raj Joshi This combination has resulted in Nepal’s forest cover bucking global trends, expanding from 26% of the country’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

