Sharing a marine reserve with fishers: Q&A with Belize Fisheries’ Adriel Castañeda

Glover’s Reef, part of the Belize Barrier Reef, is one of only four atolls in the Western Hemisphere. The rare, ring-shaped island of coral surrounds a lagoon 45 kilometers (28 miles) off the Belize coast, and takes up 35,000 hectares (86,000 acres). The reef is home to dozens of species of sharks, including the endangered Cuban night shark (Carcharhinus signatus) and Caribbean reef shark (Carcharhinus perezi), as well as numerous stingrays and other fish. The abundance of wildlife has traditionally attracted fishermen to the spot, leading officials to find a way to protect the ecosystem while upholding the customs of local communities. In 1993, Glover’s Reef was named a national marine protected area. A few years later, it was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The reserve is broken down into different conservation zones, which allow residents to fish near some parts of the reef. Earlier this year, Mongabay reported that some sharks, most notably the Caribbean reef shark, had been on the decline over the past decade, possibly due to legal fishing on the edges of the protected area. There has also been some illegal activity, often at night when regulations are harder to enforce. “Most of it is encroachment into the conservation zone,” Kenneth Gale, operations manager for the Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) Glover’s Reef Research Station, told Mongabay. “Fishing out of season of products or undersized products. We also see people fishing without fisher folk licenses. So there is actually a wide array of infractions that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

