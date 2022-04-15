Forest loss shows stopgap decrees failing to protect Brazil’s Isolated Indigenous

Legal restrictions meant to protect Brazil’s Indigenous territories from outside threats are failing to deter illegal deforestation and cattle ranching, fueling fears for the safety of uncontacted and isolated Indigenous peoples in these areas, a recent report warns. Land-use restriction decrees are temporary legal orders issued by the federal government to protect non-demarcated Indigenous territories from any commercial activity and prohibit the entry of unauthorized people. However, in just the first two months of this year, 116 hectares (287 acres) were deforested for cattle pasture and mining in Indigenous lands ostensibly protected by these decrees, according to Instituto Socioambiental (ISA), a nonprofit that advocates for the rights of Indigenous and traditional peoples. The figure represents an 83% reduction in deforestation from a year ago, which the ISA’s report attributes to police operations against severe deforestation within the Piripkura Indigenous Territory in Mato Grosso state, as well as unusually heavy rainfall that hampered illegal activities. However, the ISA reports that criminal invasions of these protected lands “continue at full speed, generating deforestation and putting the lives of Indigenous peoples who live in isolation at risk.” This is a consequence of restriction decrees currently being renewed for just six months at a time, groups like the ISA argue, saying this is not enough time to effectively protect the areas and remove the loggers and ranchers illegally occupying the land. Previously, restriction decrees were usually renewed for up to three years at a time. “Six months is a period that only benefits the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay