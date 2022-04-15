International funding nowhere near enough for Indonesia to cut emissions: Study

JAKARTA — Indonesia, a top greenhouse gas emitter, will need far more than the international funding it has already been promised if it’s to achieve its carbon reduction goals, a new study says. Under its commitment to the Paris climate agreement, known as its nationally determined contribution (NDC), Indonesia plans to slash its emissions by 29% by 2030 against the business-as-usual projection. With international funding, or the “conditional” scenario, the target goes up to 41%. To achieve the latter, the Indonesian government has calculated that it will need $322.86 billion. But between 2007 and 2019, it received just $6.4 million in international climate finance support, mostly in the form of loans, according to Ministry of Finance data. To plug that massive shortfall, Indonesia will need to develop innovative means of independent funding, according to the study by researchers from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB). “The Indonesian government needs a tremendous amount of climate finance to meet these targets,” they write in their paper in the journal Environmental Science & Policy. “However, the [government] still faces obstacles closing the gap between climate finance availability and the required funds to achieve the [emissions reduction] target.” A wind farm on Sumba Island in East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. Image by Basten Gokkon/Mongabay. To arrive at the numbers, the researchers analyzed data obtained through interviews and discussions with key officials from the Ministry of National Development Planning, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the South Korea-based…This article was originally published on Mongabay

