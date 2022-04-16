Climate change: Key UN finding widely misinterpreted

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
A key finding in the latest IPCC climate report has been widely misinterpreted, according to scientists involved in the study.
In the document, researchers wrote that greenhouse gases are projected to peak “at the latest before 2025”.
This implies that carbon could increase for another three years and the world could still avoid dangerous warming.
But scientists say that’s incorrect and that emissions need to fall immediately.
The IPCC’s most recent report focussed on how to limit or curtail emissions of the gases that are the root cause of warming.
In their summary for policymakers, the scientists said it was still possible to avoid the most dangerous levels of warming by keeping the rise in global temperatures under 1.5C this century.
This will take a herculean effort, with carbon emissions needing to shrink by 43% by the end of this decade to stay under this threshold of danger.
But before they fall, emissions need to reach a peak – and it’s in the text explaining this idea that the report becomes confusing.
“Global greenhouse gases are projected to peak between 2020 and at the latest by 2025, in global modelled pathways that limit warming to 1.5C,” the summary states.
Most media outlets including the BBC concluded that meant emissions could rise until 2025 and the world could still stay under 1.5C.
“When you read the text as