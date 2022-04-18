Amid extinctions, forest corridors aim to save rare birds in Brazil’s northeast

A rich variety of plants — pitanga or Brazilian cherry, lime, acerola cherry, ingá or ice-cream bean, heliconias and bromeliads — fill the Hummingbird Garden in Brazil’s Pernambuco state. Inaugurated in 2017 inside the Pedra D’Antas Natural Heritage Private Reserve (RPPN), the garden is a refuge for 23 hummingbird species, part of the more than 160 bird species that fly freely through here. It has received more than 2,600 visitors since opening. The establishment of the Hummingbird Garden, as well as the management of the Pedra D’Antas reserve and ongoing reforestation efforts in this region, are part of the NGO SAVE Brasil’s Atlantic Forest of the Northeast Project. The project’s main goal is to conserve and improve the connectivity between the remaining fragments of Atlantic Forest in the Serra do Urubu-Murici landscape that straddles the border between the states of Pernambuco and Alagoas. Entrance to the Hummingbird Garden in Pernambuco state. Image courtesy of the Pedra D’Antas RPPN. Among the birds that frequent the 700-square-meter (7,500-square foot) garden are the long-tailed woodnymph (Thalurania watertonii), a species endemic to the Atlantic Forest and listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List; and the seven-colored tanager (Tangara fastuosa), a spectacularly colored species that’s also endemic to the Atlantic Forest north of the São Francisco River and considered vulnerable. The garden was created to attract birds and serve as an educational space to fight the tradition of keeping them in cages, a practice that persists in this region of Brazil. And it sits…This article was originally published on Mongabay

