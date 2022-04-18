In media coverage of wildlife crime, ‘feedback loops’ entrench biases: Study

KATHMANDU — Media reporting of wildlife crime in Nepal covers only a small fraction of the trade in the country, with a heavy focus on charismatic protected species such as tigers, a new study has found. Researchers from the University of Oxford looked at wildlife crime coverage in three daily newspapers in Nepal between 2005 and 2017, as well as official seizure reports and enforcement actions. Kumar Paudel of the NGO Greenhood Nepal, who co-authored the paper, said that although media reports provided an indication of trends and the species being seized, journalists had reported a fraction of cases of illegal wildlife trade-related seizures. “Seizures related to charismatic protected species such as rhinos and tigers were reported the most, seizures involving tigers were most likely to be reported,” he said. According to the paper, in the case of the Kathmandu district nearly 78% of the seizures went unreported. Seizures of charismatic, protected species were reported more frequently and seizure reports involving tigers were the most likely to be receive coverage. Nepal, due to its rich biodiversity diversity, is home to some of the world’s most prized wild animals and plants. Its location between China and India, the largest markets for legal and illegal wildlife products, has made it a source as well as a transit country for the multi-billion-dollar trade in wild flora and fauna. “The media plays a crucial role in setting the agenda for conservation,” says Paudel. “In the context of trafficking of wildlife and their parts, stories…This article was originally published on Mongabay

