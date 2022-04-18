Plan to carve up Indonesian Papua rings alarm over fate of people and forests

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government’s plan to administratively split the country’s easternmost region of Papua into five provinces, from the current two, has raised concerns that its forests and natural resources will be at higher risk of being plundered. The idea has been floated for several years, and picked up steam this year, with lawmakers throwing their support behind the idea. During a parliamentary hearing on April 6, lawmakers officially endorsed the plan by agreeing to proceed with the discussion of three bills that would serve as the legal basis for the new provinces. Under the plan, the map of the western half of the island of New Guinea, currently comprised of the provinces of Papua and West Papua, would be redrawn to include the provinces of Central Papua, Central Mountains Papua, and South Papua. The rationale from parliament and the government is that this administrative remapping will speed up development and reduce economic disparity. Having five smaller provinces rather than two big ones will “serve Papuans better,” Puan Maharani, the parliamentary speaker and a senior member of President Joko Widodo’s ruling party, said as reported by local media. Map of the Papua region, which is divided into two provinces: Papua and West Papua. Development rationale Despite being rich in natural resources, the Papua region has the highest levels of poverty in the country and scores the lowest on human development parameters such as health and education. This is partly due to Papua’s remoteness from Indonesia’s economic heartland in Java…This article was originally published on Mongabay

