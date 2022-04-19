History on the walls: Graffiti brings Manaus’s Indigenous roots to light

MANAUS, Brazil — In the historic center of Manaus, the largest city in the Brazilian Amazon, a giant mural depicting the city’s Indigenous history looms above pedestrians jostling for space on the sidewalk. Towering 34 meters (112 feet) high and outlined in thick streaks of spray paint, it shows canoes carrying Indigenous people spilling onto a web of Amazonian rivers. A graveyard pays homage to the Indigenous cemetery that once stood here — and the violent fate many Indigenous people faced at the hands of colonizers. The mural is unusual because, until recently, Manaus, the bustling capital of Amazonas state that was named after the Manaós people who once called it home, was reluctant to embrace the stories of the Indigenous people who first inhabited this land, according to Jaime Diakara, an anthropologist and painter from the Desana Indigenous group. “The state has not recognized Indigenous people’s experiences historically,” said Diakara, a researcher at the Federal University of Amazonas’s Indigenous studies center. “So we’ve faced great obstacles to showcasing our identity, showcasing our culture and our values.” Chermie Ferreira, a graffiti artist from the Kokama Indigenous group, holds one of her paintings in her studio on the outskirts of Manaus. Ferreira only recently began to embrace her Indigenous identity and to bring elements of Indigenous culture into her artwork, such as canoes, rivers and ancestral villages. Image by Ana Ionova for Mongabay. The starkest example is perhaps the very site where the mural now stands, just across the street from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

