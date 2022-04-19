In Brazil’s northeast, family farmers are guardians of creole seeds

Alto Jequitinhonha in northeastern Brazil’s Minas Gerais state is where three of the country’s biomes meet: the Cerrado savanna, the Atlantic rainforest, and the Caatinga scrubland. It’s also home to hundreds of family farmers who, over the years, have maintained a robust system of ecological farming that has ensured their food security. The practice has gained attention from the outside world in recent years, leading in 2019 to the publication of the Alto Jequitinhonha Creole Seed Catalog. It lists 132 varieties of seeds maintained and cultivated by 28 families spread throughout the municipalities of Turmalina, Veredinha and Minas Novas. The catalog was published by the Vicente Nica (CAV) Center for Alternative Agriculture, part of the Cerrado Network, in partnership with international development NGO CeVI and the municipality of Mereto di Tomba, both in Italy, and the Minas Gerais office of the Catholic aid and development NGO Cáritas Brasileira. The catalog is a registry of seeds that have been passed down from generation to generation, in a region that’s also home to large industrial farms that use agrochemicals and genetically modified seeds. The creole seeds have persisted over time and, in Alto Jequitinhonha, are being preserved by small farmers known as the “guardians of creole seeds.” Several varieties of pumpkin, peanut, rice, coffee, sugarcane, fava bean, corn and okra are listed in the catalog, among other plants. There are 28 varieties of beans alone, and also less-common produce such as the purunga bottle gourd, caxi gourd and marimba gourd, and the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

