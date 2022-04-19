Indonesian trade official, palm oil execs charged in cooking oil crisis

JAKARTA — Indonesian prosecutors have charged a top trade ministry official and three palm oil executives in connection with a scarcity of cooking oil that has driven up process and caused public unrest. The Attorney General’s Office announced on April 19 that it had charged Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana, the director-general of foreign trade at the Ministry of Trade, for issuing permits to export crude palm oil (CPO) to four companies: the Permata Hijau Group, Wilmar Nabati Indonesia, Multimas Nabati Asahan, and Musim Mas. All four companies are major players in the industry. Indonesia’s Permata Hijau Group is one of the top 10 palm oil processors and traders in the country. Wilmar Nabati Indonesia and Multimas Nabati Asahan are arms of Wilmar International, the world’s largest palm oil trader. Singapore-based Musim Mas owns one of the largest palm oil refinery networks in the world. The investigation was triggered by acute shortages of cooking oil in Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of palm oil. Cooking oil prices have remained persistently high since the end of 2021, according to Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin. The scarcity has prompted widespread complaints from the public and from politicians, with parliament launching hearings into why Indonesia, which produces more than half of the world’s crude palm oil, by far the dominant source of edible vegetable oil, is running out of domestic supplies. “This scarcity is very ironic because Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of CPO,” Burhanuddin said during an online press conference. In response to the scarcity, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay