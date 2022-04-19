South Africa declares national emergency as flood toll crosses 440

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national emergency on April 18 as the death toll from floods in KwaZulu-Natal province climbed over 440, with dozens of people still missing. The area around the port city of Durban, the country’s third most populous city, received more than 300 mm of rainfall in 24 hours between April 11 and 12. This intensity of precipitation usually occurs during tropical cyclones. Landslides and flash floods destroyed over 4,000 houses and damaged thousands of others. An estimated 40,000 people have been left homeless. “The scale of the floods is almost without precedent in South Africa,” Francois Engelbrecht, who heads the Global Change Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, told Mongabay. Public infrastructure like schools, health care facilities and transport networks also suffered massive damage. More than 600 schools were left in ruins. Many residents in the province who escaped the fury of the floods are now grappling with a lack of clean drinking water and power. The most devastation occurred in the eThekwini metro area, which includes Durban, and the districts of iLembe, Ugu, King Cetshwayo and uMgungundlovu. Parts of Eastern Cape province also witnessed heavy downpours and flooding. Operations at Durban port, one of the busiest in Africa, were also hit with key access roads leading to the port being blocked. Ramaphosa cited the economic fallout for the country from the disruptions at the port as a reason for declaring a national emergency. The South African Police Service and the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

