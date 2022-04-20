Canadian miners get high-level lobbying boost for Brazilian Amazon projects

Before Jair Bolsonaro took office as Brazil’s president in 2019, Canadian investment bank Forbes & Manhattan was facing problems with its business activities in the Brazilian Amazon. The situation began to change, however, as the group grew closer to members of Bolsonaro’s administration with ties to the Brazilian Armed Forces. F&M enjoyed direct access to the country’s vice president, Hamilton Mourão, in a series of exclusive meetings in Brasília, according to a tranche of documents obtained by Agência Pública. In the course of the meetings with senior government officials, Cláudio Barroso Magno Filho, a retired brigadier general in the Brazilian Army, lobbied in the interests of F&M and the mining companies in which it had invested. Barroso Magno has worked in consultancy and sales of equipment to the Brazilian Armed Forces and other contractors since becoming a military reservist in the 2000s, and has lobbied on behalf of F&M in Brazil since 2019. F&M has been trying to secure environmental licenses for two of its mining interests, Belo Sun and Brazil Potash (Potássio do Brasil), for more than 10 years. Belo Sun and Brazil Potash’s respective activities in the states of Amazonas and Pará, in the Brazilian Amazon, are a threat to rural settlements, Indigenous groups and ribeirinhos, or traditional riverside communities, according t activists. Belo Sun’s activities are more widely known, and the group shares a number of leading executives with F&M. F&M invests in various high-risk projects in the energy, fertilizer, mining and oil sectors, with numerous conflicts…This article was originally published on Mongabay

