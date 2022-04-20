Climate change and farming driving insect decline

However, scientific data gives a mixed picture, with some types of insects showing drastic declines, while others are staying steady.

In the latest study, the researchers pulled together data on the range and number of nearly 20,000 insect species, including bees, ants, butterflies, grasshoppers and dragonflies, at about 6,000 different locations.

In areas with high-intensity agriculture and substantial warming, insect numbers have plunged by 49% and the number of different species by 27%, compared with relatively untouched places that have so far avoided the most severe impacts of