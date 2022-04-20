Funding for women-led conservation remains tiny, but that’s changing fast

Women-led philanthropy garnered renewed attention after MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced in March that she had given away $3.9 billion in grants to 465 organizations since June last year — around 60% of them led by women. Women-led NGOs are rare in many sectors, including climate change. Currently, 80% of climate philanthropy goes to NGOs led by men, according to a report by the Philanthropic Initiative for Racial Equity. And 90% of philanthropic funding for climate change goes to organizations led by white people. Erica Flock, communications and advocacy director at U.S.-based Rachel’s Network, says both women and the environment make up a very small portion of philanthropy dollars. “The work we are doing now is funding those people who … might be ignored because they are not led by a white guy necessarily,” Flock says. “Often these smaller groups do have track records of success and helping their communities, but they are often doing it without a lot of support.” Rachel’s Network, named after the late pioneering conservationist Rachel Carson, was founded to break down structural barriers faced by women environmentalists. Every year, the network’s catalyst award program provides women environmental leaders of color with a $10,000 prize, networking opportunities, and public recognition of their work. “The people on the ground know what they’re doing, they are closest to the work and we need to make it easier for them to get funding,” Flock says, adding that trust-based philanthropy has become an increasingly important…This article was originally published on Mongabay

