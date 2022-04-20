Mine pits expose the holes in Indonesia’s plan to relocate its capital

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government’s controversial plan to move the nation’s capital from Jakarta to Borneo has hit one of several snags that critics have long warned about: the presence of thousands of abandoned coal-mining pits at the site of the new city. The environment minister, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, revealed the scale of the problem during a parliamentary hearing on March 28, where she said the site in East Kalimantan province is pocked with 2,415 of these pits, covering a combined area of 29,000 hectares (71,700 acres). The region is known as Indonesia’s coal-mining heartland; around 40% of East Kalimantan’s total land area is earmarked for coal concessions. Siti said her ministry had begun rehabilitating some of these abandoned pits in 2021. “We have monitored, tried to check and carried out trials to rehabilitate [the open pits],” she told lawmakers. The revelation has sparked a chorus of “I told you so’s” by activists who have questioned the feasibility of the relocation plan since it was announced by President Joko Widodo in 2019. Among them is the Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam), a watchdog NGO that has long campaigned about the dangers of abandoned mining pits and called for the companies responsible to be held responsible. Pradarma Rupang, head of Jatam’s East Kalimantan chapter, questioned why the government — and, by extension, the Indonesian public — should pay for rehabilitating the pits. By law, coal companies are required to clean up the damage they leave behind, filling in mining pits that are no…This article was originally published on Mongabay

