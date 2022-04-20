New report pieces together toll of environmental damage in Venezuela in 2021

While trying to put together a review of what happened to Venezuela’s environment in 2021, conservationists ran into a problem. The government publishes virtually no statistics on things like deforestation, infrastructure or mining, and it often actively blocks researchers from investigating threats to local ecosystems. Last year, the government appeared to lean more heavily on the country’s natural resources, expanding mining activity and increasing oil production in hopes of creating some economic stability. The result was another year of significant environmental devastation. Although there are few reliable statistics to show whether it was better or worse than past years, 2021 was marked by widespread tree cover loss, pollution, water shortages, and violations of Indigenous groups’ rights, according to a new report by the Political Ecology Observatory of Venezuela (OEP). The organization compiled news reports, social media posts and research from local conservation organizations to fill the gap in data. “There is a lack of official information on the environmental and social consequences of most issues,” said Elsa Rodríguez, a member of the observatory. “There are no statistics that allow us to know the dimensions and scope for many things.” Garbage covered in oil on Lake Maracaibo. (Photo via Wikimedia) The impacts of a collapsing oil industry Government reports on oil spills, one of the most concerning threats to biodiversity in Venezuela, haven’t been published since 2016, according to the report. To understand what happened in 2021, the OEP relied on independent satellite readings and complaints posted online by local fishers.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay