Podcast: Convention on Biological Diversity: progress, hope and hard work ahead

Today we’re looking at the upcoming conference of the parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, where delegates will meet to finalize a global strategy for safeguarding nature and securing a future for all life on planet Earth. Listen here: After multiple delays due to the Covid pandemic, parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) are expected to meet later this year to hammer out the final post-2020 global biodiversity framework. A round of negotiations just wrapped up in Geneva, Switzerland, last month, setting the stage for COP15, which will be held in Kunming, China later this year – though the Chinese government has yet to release details about when the meeting will take place. A lot is riding on the outcome of COP15, all the more because none of the 20 Aichi Biodiversity Targets agreed to by parties to the CBD in 2010 have been fully achieved at the global level, and biodiversity has continued to decline apace over the past decade. There are hopes that a robust post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework will be agreed to in Kunming. A global 30×30 goal is expected to be included in the final framework, but it remains to be seen how other important issues will be addressed, such as promoting more sustainable forms of agriculture, which is currently threatening 86% of species at risk of extinction, and securing Indigenous land tenure and rights, which are increasingly coming to be seen as crucial to any effort to halt…This article was originally published on Mongabay

