Sir David Attenborough named Champion of the Earth by UN

From BBC
Sir David Attenborough has been named a Champion of the Earth by the UN’s Environment Programme.
The prestigious award recognises the 95-year-old’s commitment to telling stories about the natural world and climate change.
Accepting the award, Sir David said the world must take action now to protect nature and the planet.
His celebrated documentaries including The Green Planet and A Plastic Ocean.
Sir David said that environmental success stories should give us hope that change is possible.
“Fifty years ago, whales were on the very edge of extinction worldwide. Then people got together and now there are more whales in the sea than any living human being has ever seen,” he suggested.
“We know what the problems are and we know how to solve them. All we lack is unified action.”
UNEP Executive Director Inger Anderson said that the UN chose to recognise Sir David because of his devotion to broadcasting the natural world.
“If we stand a chance of averting climate and biodiversity breakdowns and cleaning up polluted ecosystems, it’s because millions of us fell in love with the planet that he captured on film and writing, in his voice,” said Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director.
Sir David began working on natural history programmes in the 1950s, and his programmes filmed in far-flung parts of the world became immensely popular. In the past four years, his warnings about the damage that climate change is causing the planet and humans have become more stark.