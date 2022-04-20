Trees and soil at the forest’s edge store more carbon than we thought, studies reveal

Trees and soils keep a lot of carbon trapped in the forest, pulling it from the atmosphere, where it can do more harm than good. In fact, roughly 30% of the carbon generated from fossil fuel burning is captured by forests. “That’s CO2 that’s not in the atmosphere,” said Boston University biogeochemist and ecologist Lucy Hutyra. “We’re not feeling the full effects of climate change because of the terrestrial climate sink. These forests are doing an incredible service to our planet.” In most parts of the world, forests have been sliced and diced into fragments resulting in a landscape that looks more like a quilted mosaic than a great green expanse. These forest fragments create new environments for the plants and soils that live along their edges, and this can change the amount of carbon they store. A mosaic of forest and agricultural lands as seen from the Piedmont Memorial Overlook in Clarke County, Virginia. Photo from Chesapeake Bay Program via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0) ‘We think about forests as big landscapes, but really they are chopped up into all these little segments because of the human world,” Hutyra said. In two separate studies, her research group investigated the differences in carbon storage of trees and soils along forest edges versus the interiors of temperate forests in the northeastern United States. Hutyra and her team found that trees on the edge of forest fragments grow faster than those deeper in the interior, and that soil on the edge of urban…This article was originally published on Mongabay

